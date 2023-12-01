Home / Industry / News / India's power consumption grows 8.5% to 119.64 bn units in November

India's power consumption grows 8.5% to 119.64 bn units in November

They said power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perk up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season

They stated that an 8.5 per cent growth in power consumption in November reflects the impact of festivities and better economic activities
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
The country's power consumption grew nearly 8.5 per cent to 119.64 billion units (BU) in November, showing a surge in electricity demand due to festivities and increased economic activities.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 110.25 BU, higher than 99.32 billion units recorded in November 2021, according to the government data.

The peak power demand met -- the highest supply in a day -- rose to 204.60 GW in November. The peak power supply stood at 187.34 GW in November 2022 and 166.10 GW in November 2021.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.19 GW in August. In September this year, it was 240.17 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October 2023.

Industry experts said power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June this year due to widespread rainfall.

They said power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perk up in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

They stated that an 8.5 per cent growth in power consumption in November reflects the impact of festivities and better economic activities.

There were Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj and Dev Deepavali festivals in November.

The experts are expecting steady growth in power consumption growth in the coming months due to improvements in economic activities.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

