Home / Industry / News / India's flex stock to cross 80 mn sq ft by 2026, Bengaluru tops chart

India's flex stock to cross 80 mn sq ft by 2026, Bengaluru tops chart

This phenomenon is expected due to the change in workplace dynamics of the occupiers in tier-1 as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities

Like the India office market, the flex market is highly concentrated in certain prominent clusters across the tier-1 cities constituting almost 60 per cent of the total flex stock of the country (Photo: Unsplash.com)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru

5 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s flexible or flex space stock is expected to touch 80 million square feet by 2026 in the Asia-Pacific region, constituting 9-10 per cent of the country's total Grade A office stock, according to a latest Colliers report. This phenomenon is expected due to the change in workplace dynamics of the occupiers in tier-1 as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The latest Colliers report titled 'Shared Office Spaces in India – Flexing Ahead' was released at FICCI’s 2nd edition of Commercial and Industrial Real Estate Conclave in Bengaluru. India’s flex space market has grown stronger after the Covid-19 pandemic. Flex space stock across the top 6 cities has almost doubled since 2019.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"Flex leasing in India has gathered significant momentum in recent years, reaching an all-time high of 7 million square feet in 2022. This spurt in flex activity continued in 2023 as well, reinforcing the gradual shift in the way businesses are realigning their real estate portfolio decisions. By the end of 2023, flex space leasing is estimated to constitute an impressive 15-20 percent of overall office leasing and this is noteworthy. This only reiterates the evolving needs of businesses that place greater emphasis on agility and flexibility in today’s dynamic work environment," said Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, South India, Office Services & Head of Flex, Colliers India.

Over the 6 cities covered by Colliers - Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune – cumulative shared office space currently stands at 43.5 million square feet, 6.3 per cent of the total Grade A office stock. The recent Indian flex space market penetration data is higher compared to 3-4 per cent penetration in other key markets within the APAC region.

Among the 6 Indian cities, Bengaluru proved to be the home for co-working office spaces with one third of the total flex stock of the country at 14.7 million square feet of flex stock and 7.5 per cent of flex penetration. In Bengaluru, the average flex rental per seat per month in the post-pandemic period (2022-2023) stands between Rs 19,000 to Rs 27,000 compared to Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 in the pre-pandemic times.

"Bengaluru with a one-third share dominates flex space leasing similar to the overall office leasing market," said Mehrotra.

Following Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR also showed an uptick in flex-working spaces accounting for 7.4 million square feet of flex stock and a 5.7 per cent flex penetration rate, as of 2023. Prominent tech hubs such as Pune and Hyderabad are also witnessing increased traction and are expected to grow rapidly owing to rising demand from large technology occupiers. Interestingly, Pune currently has the highest flex space penetration rate at 8.9 per cent.

Like the India office market, the flex market is highly concentrated in certain prominent clusters across the tier-1 cities constituting almost 60 per cent of the total flex stock of the country.

Central business districts, which were the primary hubs for flex spaces, have seen limited activity in recent years due to scarce availability of new-age Grade A workplaces and relatively high rentals. Peripheral markets, on the other hand, are fast emerging as flex market hotspots owing to comparatively lower price points, upgradation of infrastructure, and improving connectivity within the city.

"As businesses embrace a distributed workforce strategy, peripheral business districts (PBDs) are fast emerging as influential clusters of flex space activity in India. Basis their strategic locations, superior connectivity, and cost-effectiveness, PBDs are rapidly gaining traction as an affordable and viable alternative for flex spaces, accounting for a significant 27 per cent share flex space portfolio. Furthermore, an emerging trend of decentralization in office portfolios, with off-shoot offices in PBDs is poised to drive heightened activity in these micro markets," said Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of Research, Colliers India.

Cumulative seat uptake has crossed 250,000 since 2020, witnessing a 6-fold growth in 2023. Driven by flexibility, agility, and cost-effectiveness, flex spaces are becoming an integral part of occupiers’ portfolios, with its share in occupiers' total portfolio rising to an estimated 10-12 per cent in 2023, from 5-8 per cent before the pandemic in 2019.  

Not only technology companies, but the demand for flex space is getting more diversified with all occupier categories, including non-tech firms such as engineering and manufacturing, BFSI, and consulting adopting flex spaces. There has been an increased flex space taken up from non-enterprise clientele including domestic startups and new-age companies as well.

City               
Flex Stock (in mn sq ft)       
 Flex Penetration (%)
Bengaluru              
14.7                                   
 7.5%
Chennai                
3.0                                   
 3.9%
Delhi NCR              
7.4                                  
 5.7%
Hyderabad             
6.1                                       
 6.0%
Mumbai                  
6.4                                        
 5.3%
Pune                      
5.9                                    
 8.9%
Pan India 
43.5  
 6.3%

Also Read

Can sponge cities be the solution to India's increasing flooding problems?

Mumbai costliest city to live for expatriates in India: Mercer Report

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Strong economy to take office leasing to 40-45 mn sq ft in 2023: Colliers

Mumbai reports 4th highest rise in home prices globally: Knight Frank

With 123,000 new employees in FY23, bank hiring to hit 10-year high

Air cargo business flies home as carriers recover after pandemic

More visa-free travel for Indians beneficial for Goa tourism as well

Mobile phone PLI has created 500k incremental jobs: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Two-wheeler volumes expected to grow by 4-7% this fiscal year: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BengaluruReal Estate RealtyOffice spaces

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story