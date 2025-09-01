Home / Industry / News / India's power consumption rises 4.4% to 150.47 bn units in August

India's power consumption rises 4.4% to 150.47 bn units in August

Power consumption was recorded at 144.11 BU in August 2024, according to official data

Electricity, Energy
Experts said continuous rainfall in most parts of the country affected power consumption and demand in August. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power consumption in the country grew 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 150.47 billion units (BU) in August.

Power consumption was recorded at 144.11 BU in August 2024, according to official data.

Experts said continuous rainfall in most parts of the country affected power consumption and demand in August.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) in August rose to 229.71 GW last month, from about 216.47 GW in August 2024.

Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024.

The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

According to government estimates, peak power demand was expected to touch 277 GW in the summer of 2025.

However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), India received 743.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 6 per cent above the long-period average of 700.7 mm.

June rainfall was 180 mm, around 9 per cent above normal, with large surpluses in northwest and central India. July saw 294.1 mm rainfall, around 5 per cent above normal, led by a 22 per cent surplus in central India.

August saw 268.1 mm rains, 5.2 per cent above normal.

Northwest India recorded 265 mm of rainfall in August, the highest for the month since 2001 and the 13th highest since 1901.

The region has experienced above normal rainfall in all three months of the monsoon season so far. Cumulatively, northwest India has received 614.2 mm of rain between June 1 and August 31, about 27 per cent higher than the normal of 484.9 mm.

South Peninsular India recorded 250.6 mm of rainfall in August, about 31 per cent above normal, making it the third highest for the month since 2001 and the eighth highest since 1901, according to the IMD.

Cumulatively, the region received 607.7 mm of rain between June 1 and August 31 against the normal of 556.2 mm, a surplus of 9.3 per cent.

As per the IMD forecast, India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September as well.

The monthly average rainfall in September 2025 is expected to be more than 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

The forecast suggests most regions will get normal to above-normal rainfall, while some parts of the northeast and east, many areas of extreme south peninsular India and pockets of northwest India are likely to record below-normal rain.

This year, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 24, 2025, eight days ahead of schedule.

Experts said the power demand and consumption are likely to be subdued in September as well due to above average rainfall, which would reduce use of cooling appliances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UrbanVault signs 80,000-sqft lease with Embassy Group at Manyata Tech Park

Premium

UP brings out draft policy to boost electronics, smartphone manufacturing

India emerges life sciences GCC hub, 25 global players onboard: EY report

Fertiliser industry faces challenge as biostimulant regulations kick in

Top developers on track to hit ₹1.49 trn pre-sales target in FY26: Anarock

Topics :Power consumptionIndiaelectricity in IndiaRainfall

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story