Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India, Saudi Arabia exploring collaboration in fintech, energy efficiency

India, Saudi Arabia exploring collaboration in fintech, energy efficiency

Bilateral trade between India and Saudi Arabia stood at $43 billion in 2023-24 against $53 billion in 2022-23

India-Saudi Arabia flag
India is the second largest trade partner for Saudi Arabia whereas Saudi Arabia is India's fourth largest trading partner | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Saudi Arabia are exploring collaboration in emerging fields like fintech, new technologies, energy efficiency, clean hydrogen, textiles and mining to further boost trade and investment ties, an official statement said on Friday.

These areas were discussed during the recent visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Riyadh.

He co-chaired the second meeting of the economy and investment committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) along with Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on October 30 in Riyadh.

"Both countries are exploring collaboration in emerging fields like fintech, new technologies, energy efficiency, clean hydrogen, textiles, mining," the commerce and industry ministry said.

During the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, the minister urged global investors to seize emerging opportunities in India, particularly in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

India is the second largest trade partner for Saudi Arabia whereas Saudi Arabia is India's fourth largest trading partner.

More From This Section

Why did liquor demand drop for the first time since Covid in Sep quarter?

Inflation fails to dim Diwali spirit as brands curate affordable hampers

Premium

Fintech firms capitalise on digital gold rush this festive season

Apple, Amazon take spotlight in mixed week for earnings of big tech firms

From Reliance to Unilever, firms worried about low consumer demand in India

The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $43 billion in 2023-24 against $53 billion in 2022-23. Over 2,700 Indian companies are registered as joint ventures/wholly-owned entities, with investments worth about $2 billion in the Kingdom.

Saudi's direct investments in India amounted to $3.22 billion from April 2000 to June 2024.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Goyal meets Schneider Electric CEO in Riyadh to discuss investment plans

No trade pact if EU insists on opening up dairy biz, says Piyush Goyal

No FTA if EU insists on opening up of India's dairy business: Piyush Goyal

India wants to keep its dairy industry out of EU free-trade deal: Goyal

Focus on quality, export competitiveness won't come from subsidies: Goyal

Topics :Piyush GoyalSaudi ArabiaIndia-Saudi Arabia

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story