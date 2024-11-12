India secures spot in global top-10 for all three major IP rights

India has secured a spot in the global top-10 for all three major intellectual property (IP) rights -- patents, trademarks, and industrial designs, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

It said India ranked fourth globally in trademark filings, with a 6.1 per cent increase in 2023.

"Nearly 90 per cent of these filings were by residents, with key sectors, including health, agri, and clothing leading the way.

India's trademark office holds the second-largest number of active registrations worldwide, with over 3.2 million trademarks in force, reflecting the country's strong position in global brand protection, it said.

"The findings from WIPO's (World Intellectual Property Organization) World Intellectual Property Indicators 2024 showcase India's advancements in innovation and IP," it added.