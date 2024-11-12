Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India secures spot in global top-10 for all three major IP rights

India secures spot in global top-10 for all three major IP rights

It said India ranked fourth globally in trademark filings, with a 6.1 per cent increase in 2023

World Intellectual Property Day 2024
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has secured a spot in the global top-10 for all three major intellectual property (IP) rights -- patents, trademarks, and industrial designs, the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

It said India ranked fourth globally in trademark filings, with a 6.1 per cent increase in 2023.

"Nearly 90 per cent of these filings were by residents, with key sectors, including health, agri, and clothing leading the way.

India's trademark office holds the second-largest number of active registrations worldwide, with over 3.2 million trademarks in force, reflecting the country's strong position in global brand protection, it said.

"The findings from WIPO's (World Intellectual Property Organization) World Intellectual Property Indicators 2024 showcase India's advancements in innovation and IP," it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Useful WIPO guide on Trade Secrets and Innovation

Pre-budget meet: Trade bodies call for tax deduction, investment on R&D

WIPO concludes treaty to protect genetic resources, traditional knowledge

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begins; Delhi vs Puneri Paltan up next

Rupee hits new intraday low of 84.40 against US dollar on FPI selling

Topics :intellectual propertyLaw

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story