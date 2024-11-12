Russian oil output broadly stable in Oct at 9.01 mn barrels per day: Opec

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This was slightly above the quota agreed by the Opec+ group of leading oil producers, which includes Opec and allies such as Russia

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia will stick to its commitments to the Opec+ group. | Representative Picture
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Russia's crude oil output edged up in October by 9,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 9.01 million bpd, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said on Tuesday, citing data from secondary sources such as consultancies. 
This was slightly above the quota agreed by the Opec+ group of leading oil producers, which includes Opec and allies such as Russia. Under Opec+ deals and voluntary cuts, Russia's monthly quota stands at 8.98 million bpd. 
Russia has pledged to compensate for its overproduction since April with reductions in October and November this year and between March and September next year. 
Countries' compliance with agreed output curbs by Opec+ has been in focus, particularly that of Iraq and Kazakhstan, which have been pumping above targets and have promised additional cuts to compensate for the excess. 
Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia will stick to its commitments to the Opec+ group and had reached its promised oil output level of 9 million bpd.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

