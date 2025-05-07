India strikes back: India's grain, fuel stockpile prepare it for any crisis

With border tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, the country is sitting on a considerable stockpile of wheat, rice, sugar, and edible oils — a buffer that would serve it well in any emergency.

Crude oil inventories are also at comfortable levels.

Officials said India currently has a 70–74-day cover for crude oil and petroleum products.

While oil-marketing companies (OMCs) in the country have enough fuel to cover 60–64 days of national consumption, the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPRL) holds an additional nine and a half days’ worth of fuel, they added.

“OMCs have been ramping up the purchase of crude given the falling prices. This is standard practice during times of increased volatility. Currently, they have enough volume of crude,” a petroleum and natural gas ministry official said.

Crude oil reserves have also risen due to a more diversified pool of source countries, he added. As of early 2025, India is importing crude oil from 40 countries, up from 27 earlier. After a slight 1.48 per cent dip in import volumes in January, inward crude imports rose by 6.6 per cent and 9.04 per cent in February and March, respectively, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell show. A special purpose vehicle, ISPRL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oil Industry Development Board under the ministry. It manages 5.33 million tonnes (mt) of strategic crude oil storage across three locations — Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Mangaluru and Padur (near Udupi) in Karnataka.

However, standards framed by the International Energy Agency recommend that member countries maintain reserves equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports. Foodgrain According to the latest data from the food ministry, as of April 27, India has around 66.17 mt of foodgrain (both wheat and rice) in its warehouses — more than the 52 mt distributed through the public distribution system in 2023–24. In short, when it comes to wheat and rice, India has more than a year’s stock in hand. Sugar Though sugar production is nearly 18 per cent lower than last year (as of May 1, 2025), strong opening stocks should ensure adequate supplies until the next crop arrives in October.

India is poised to start the new sugar season in 2025–26 (October to September) with around 5.4 mt of stocks, higher than two months’ consumption. Pulses Traders said the government has around 1.8 mt in its buffer as of April 1, 2025, against the norm of 3.5 mt. It has the highest quantities of tur and moong in hand. “With the new chana crop already in the market, pulse supplies are expected to be smooth in the coming months, as reflected in the reduced imports of yellow peas in March 2025,” a trader said. Edible oil