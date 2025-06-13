Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Robust demand from West Asian markets — particularly Iran and Iraq — has pushed up prices of Indian orthodox tea. But the spectre of renewed Israel–Iran tensions now looms large, threatening potential disruptions.

ALSO READ: India moves to conserve rare earths, seeks halt to exports to Japan Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA), said there is cargo already on the water, some awaiting shipment, and the fate of future orders — all of this is cause for concern. “We are worried and concerned about the suffering on the ground as well as exports. The members are in touch with the buyers. At this moment, we are in wait-and-watch mode.”

Producers and exporters are anticipating a temporary blip in trade. Hemant Bangur, chairman of Indian Tea Association (ITA), noted that Iran is one of the largest markets for Indian tea. “Things are too fluid right now for any assessment. But there may be temporary trade disruptions.” Sandeep Singhania, president of Tea Association of India (TAI), said till tensions de-escalate, there will be an impact. “Orthodox tea is dependent on demand from Iran. A setback in Iran will be a setback for exports, particularly orthodox. We are keeping our fingers crossed that the situation settles down.” The importance of Iran

Traditionally, Iran has been one of the top markets for Indian tea. Kanoria noted, typically, Iran is an approximately 30 million kg (mkg) market for Indian tea. In 2022, tea exports to Iran stood at 22.21 mkg. It took a knock in 2023 — dropping to 5.92 mkg as Iran stopped registering contracts for Indian tea. In 2024, tea exports to Iran increased to 9.24 mkg. ALSO READ: Iran loses key commanders as Israeli strikes hit major military sites However, Kanoria pointed out that direct export figures to Iran were not a true indicator of the size of the market. “Teas to Iran are also routed through the UAE, a major re-exporting hub.”

In the current year, Indian orthodox tea has been reaping the benefit of good demand as Sri Lanka — the world’s largest supplier of the variety — continues to operate below its peak output. In 2024, India produced 118.67 mkg of orthodox out of a total production of 1,284.78 mkg; production of CTC was at 1,149.21 mkg. Boost to prices The strong demand for orthodox reflected on prices. The average price realised for orthodox leaf at the Kolkata auctions for Sale 17 to Sale 24 was Rs 317.32 per kg compared to Rs 293.69 per kg in the previous year.

The average for all varieties of teas was Rs 275.34 per kg at the Kolkata auctions as against Rs 265.08 per kg. Himanshu Shah, chairman of M K Shah Exports, said Sri Lanka was still a great distance from its all-time high crop of around 350 mkg and unlikely to recover lost ground. Shah added, “Indian producers have seen an opportunity here and with encouragement of the Assam government, orthodox production is picking up. Erstwhile Sri Lankan tea buyers, mainly Iraq, Turkey, Syria, are returning to Indian teas.” M K Shah is one of India’s largest producers and exporters of orthodox tea.