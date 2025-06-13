Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Nearly 80% of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media: Meta

Nearly 80% of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media: Meta

Influencers, Reels and messaging offers are increasingly shaping buying decisions, with Meta-owned platforms playing a key role in both online and offline retail purchases

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are no longer just hubs for trend-watching—they have become crucial tools for discovering new products in India. A recent study commissioned by Meta underscores how significantly these platforms are influencing purchasing decisions across the country. 
According to the findings, millions of Indian consumers rely on influencers, short-form video content, and promotional messages to evaluate product worthiness before making a purchase.

Shoppers go online first

The study, conducted by market intelligence firm GWI, surveyed 2,548 internet users in India aged 16 to 64. It found that nearly 80 per cent of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media. Of those, a staggering 98 per cent come across them on Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram. 
 
Increasingly, consumers are researching products online before heading to stores, shifting the point of influence from in-store displays to digital channels. 
“Indian shoppers today are social-first, mobile-first and video-first, irrespective of whether the purchase happens offline or online,” said Meghna Apparao, Director of E-commerce and Retail at Meta India. 

With the rise of Reels, messaging apps, and influencer-led content, Meta’s platforms have become essential for brands aiming to reach Indian audiences. 

Short videos and influencers drive buying decisions

Short-form videos—especially those lasting two to three minutes—are proving highly influential. The study found that about one in three buyers decide whether to buy a product based on brand videos viewed on social media. This impact is even more pronounced in the luxury segment. 
Influencer marketing also plays a significant role. Six out of ten respondents said they follow content creators across platforms. These influencers frequently introduce products to their audiences, boosting both interest and conversions.

WhatsApp emerges as a shopping tool

WhatsApp, another Meta-owned platform, is fast becoming a retail enabler. Nearly 60 per cent of shoppers said they had made a purchase after encountering a product offer on the messaging app. 
In response to this shift, Meta recently launched new “omnichannel advertising capabilities” designed to help brands reach consumers more effectively across its digital ecosystem.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

