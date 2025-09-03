India to add record 43 GW renewable energy capacity in 2025: Pralhad Joshi

India has added around 30 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy generation capacity so far in the current calendar year, and that figure is expected to rise to 43 GW by December, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

“We have recorded 22 GW solar and wind capacity from January 1 to June 30 this year and by now we have done around 30 GW. I am hopeful that we will end up with capacity addition between 39 GW and 43 GW that we may achieve this year,” Joshi said at an industry event.

He added that, based on this progress and multiple steps taken to resolve issues such as transmission constraints, the government is confident of achieving the larger target of 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The country’s installed renewable energy generation capacity currently stands at 226 GW. “At present, projects of nearly 186.3 GW capacity are under implementation and another 67.08 GW has already been tendered. So, all put together, including the capacity already added as on date, we will have something like 499 GW,” Joshi said. He also said the government is taking steps to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting systems to enhance the performance of renewable energy projects, and that the Centre is trying to resolve issues around delays in signing Power Sale Agreements (PSAs). The government has amended the standard bidding guidelines for solar, wind and hybrid projects to provide for cancellation of the Letter of Award (LoA) in cases where progress does not meet timelines beyond 12 months. Joshi added that the power ministry has prepared a detailed implementation plan for the transmission system required to integrate 500 GW by 2030, covering all renewable energy-rich states.