Suhora, Satellogic partner for exclusive Earth observation in India, Nepal
Suhora Technologies has secured exclusive rights to provide Satellogic's Earth observation data and services in India and Nepal under a multi-year, seven-figure dealBS Reporter Chennai
Suhora Technologies, a leading company in Earth observation and space data analytics, has announced a strategic, multi-year partnership with Satellogic, headquartered in North Carolina and a leader in sub-metre resolution Earth observation data. The agreement, a seven-figure deal, grants Suhora exclusive rights to provide Satellogic’s data and services in India and Nepal, significantly expanding market access to high-resolution satellite imagery in the region.
The agreement builds on an ongoing collaboration between the two companies, further strengthening their commitment to delivering advanced Earth observation solutions tailored for the Indian market. Suhora’s expertise in data analytics and localised service delivery ensures that Satellogic’s advanced satellite constellation is optimised for India’s dynamic market conditions, offering the highest-capacity Earth observation (EO) data with low latency and affordability.
Leveraging Suhora’s SPADE platform, a subscription-based SaaS solution that simplifies access to multi-sensor satellite data, the partnership brings unprecedented access to timely and actionable geospatial insights. The collaboration is expected to empower government and commercial users across the region with high-frequency, high-resolution geospatial data, enabling a wide range of applications that address environmental challenges and advance national priorities. These include more efficient urban and infrastructure development, better management of natural resources, enhanced sectoral operations, disaster response, climate change mitigation and other strategic uses.
Krishanu Acharya, chief executive officer and co-founder, Suhora Technologies, said: “India’s rapid growth calls for innovative technological solutions to address complex challenges across environmental and urban landscapes. By integrating Satellogic’s cost-effective and extensive EO data capabilities with our SPADE platform, we are enabling Indian users to harness high-resolution satellite insights like never before. This expanded partnership reaffirms Suhora’s commitment to delivering impactful, scalable geospatial intelligence that drives sustainable progress and resilience nationwide.”
Amit Kumar, chief operating officer and co-founder, Suhora Technologies, said: “India’s appetite for high-quality geospatial intelligence is surging, driven by fast-evolving national priorities and the rising need for efficient data-driven decision-making. With the increasing demand, we have continually sharpened our technical capabilities and operational scale to deliver best-in-class Earth observation solutions. This exclusive partnership with Satellogic perfectly positions Suhora to meet this growing demand and power transformative applications across India and Nepal, propelling both public and private organisations toward smarter, sustainable outcomes.”
Emiliano Kargieman, chief executive officer and co-founder, Satellogic, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Suhora and solidify our commitment to the Indian market with this exclusive agreement. India is a dynamic and vital hub of innovation and there is immense potential for Earth observation data to drive progress. This partnership will democratise access to critical geospatial insights, providing the most cost-effective, high-capacity data access to help solve significant national challenges, from security to sustainability. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Suhora.”
