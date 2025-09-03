Suhora, Satellogic partner for exclusive Earth observation in India, Nepal

Suhora Technologies, a leading company in Earth observation and space data analytics, has announced a strategic, multi-year partnership with Satellogic, headquartered in North Carolina and a leader in sub-metre resolution Earth observation data. The agreement, a seven-figure deal, grants Suhora exclusive rights to provide Satellogic’s data and services in India and Nepal, significantly expanding market access to high-resolution satellite imagery in the region.

The agreement builds on an ongoing collaboration between the two companies, further strengthening their commitment to delivering advanced Earth observation solutions tailored for the Indian market. Suhora’s expertise in data analytics and localised service delivery ensures that Satellogic’s advanced satellite constellation is optimised for India’s dynamic market conditions, offering the highest-capacity Earth observation (EO) data with low latency and affordability.

Leveraging Suhora's SPADE platform, a subscription-based SaaS solution that simplifies access to multi-sensor satellite data, the partnership brings unprecedented access to timely and actionable geospatial insights. The collaboration is expected to empower government and commercial users across the region with high-frequency, high-resolution geospatial data, enabling a wide range of applications that address environmental challenges and advance national priorities. These include more efficient urban and infrastructure development, better management of natural resources, enhanced sectoral operations, disaster response, climate change mitigation and other strategic uses. Krishanu Acharya, chief executive officer and co-founder, Suhora Technologies, said: "India's rapid growth calls for innovative technological solutions to address complex challenges across environmental and urban landscapes. By integrating Satellogic's cost-effective and extensive EO data capabilities with our SPADE platform, we are enabling Indian users to harness high-resolution satellite insights like never before. This expanded partnership reaffirms Suhora's commitment to delivering impactful, scalable geospatial intelligence that drives sustainable progress and resilience nationwide."