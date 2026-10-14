India pitching itself as trusted global supply-chain partner: Vaishnaw

India is positioning itself as a trusted supply-chain partner in manufacturing, design and other capabilities the country is entering, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

“It is no longer just about cost. Trust and cybersecurity are becoming very important. Countries like India are placing themselves as a trusted partner for global value chains,” Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Vaishnaw said technology sovereignty had to be approached in a complex and mature manner, with the country evaluating “strategic dependencies and resilience” and deciding which products it should continue to depend on others for.

“Technology is always a global value chain. We want to be deeply embedded in this value chain and be able to add value to those parts of the value chain where we play the best role,” he said. One of the most critical challenges in building an end-to-end manufacturing supply chain is the shortage of materials required to manufacture products across sectors, the Union minister said. India would, therefore, need to continuously evaluate its partners and work with like-minded countries to develop technology stacks, Vaishnaw added. The success of technology stacks offered by different companies and countries will depend substantially on the relationships between firms and the geographies in which they operate, Cisco chair and chief executive officer Chuck Robbins said.