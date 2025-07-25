India-UK trade deal: Double contribution pact to smoothen ops for IT cos

India and the UK have secured an agreement on the Double Contribution Convention alongside the free trade agreement, which many believe will help smooth the operations of Indian information technology (IT) services companies.

“It will exempt Indian workers and their employers from social security contributions in the UK for up to three years, significantly improving take-home pay and reducing costs for Indian companies,” the government said on Thursday.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post: “The three-year exemption from social security contributions in the UK as part of the Double Contribution Convention is a significant breakthrough for Indian workers and their employers”. The Indian IT services industry has a huge presence in the UK. The region is the second-largest in terms of revenue, along with Europe. Indian IT services players also send thousands of skilled Indian employees on projects to the UK.