Home / Industry / News / India urges firms to buy overseas iron ore, coking coal assets: Official

India urges firms to buy overseas iron ore, coking coal assets: Official

India, the world's second-largest producer of crude steel, aims to boost its overall steelmaking capacity to 300 million tons by 2030, up from about 200 million tons currently

iron ore
Despite an uptick in steel output, India's coking coal imports dipped 0.7 per cent in the fiscal year ended in March | Image: Shutter Stock
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is encouraging companies to acquire iron ore, coking coal, and other key raw material assets overseas, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Saturday, as the country ramps up its steelmaking capacity to meet rising demand.

"We are encouraging our companies to acquire assets abroad, right from iron ore to coking coal to even limestone and dolomite," Poundrik said at an industry event in Mumbai. "Raw material securitisation is the most important aspect of steelmaking."

India, the world's second-largest producer of crude steel, aims to boost its overall steelmaking capacity to 300 million tons by 2030, up from about 200 million tons currently.

To support this expansion, coking coal imports are projected to rise to 160 million tons by 2030 from around 58 million tons now, Poundrik had projected on Friday.

Despite an uptick in steel output, India's coking coal imports dipped 0.7 per cent in the fiscal year ended in March due to lower shipments from Australia and the United States, said commodities consultancy BigMint.

India relies on imports to meet 85 per cent of its coking coal needs, with Australia supplying more than half of those shipments.

Also Read

Karnataka's iron ore duty plans weigh on NMDC; share price plunges 7%

India's iron ore production rises 4% to 158.4 mn tonnes in Apr-Oct

Iron ore climbs to over 2 week high on prospects of more China stimulus

Road rage case: HC bars police from coercive action against IAF officer

India's Muslim population enough to defeat Pakistan: RLD's Malook Nagar

In a bid to diversify supply, India has also been exploring partnerships with Mongolia. However, logistical challenges remain in sourcing material from the landlocked country, Poundrik noted.

India's state-run miner NMDC is exploring coking coal assets, in Indonesia and Australia, Chairman Amitava Mukherjee said on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA issues advisory as Pak's airspace closure extends flight timings

Premium

Booster dose: India inches closer to regulatory framework for OTC drugs

Premium

Over 86,000 AI patents filed in India between 2010 and 2025: Nasscom

Premium

Direct flights between India and China a possibility now after long halt

Premium

'No bulk hiring anytime soon' as IT companies navigate tricky ground

Topics :Iron ore importiron ore tradeCoking coaliron and steel industrysteel ministry

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story