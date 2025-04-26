Over 86,000 AI patents filed in India between 2010 and 2025: Nasscom

Over 86,000 AI Patents filed during 2010-2025, accounting for over 25% of all tech patents filed in India, Nasscom

Nasscom on the eve of ‘World Intellectual Property (IP) Day’ released the 8th edition of its annual Patenting Trends in India report titled, ‘Patent Pulse 2025 – Decoding India’s Ascent in AI Patent Landscape.’ Key findings:

India continues to maintain its 5th position in global patent filings

· India’s patent-to-GDP ratio increasing 2.6 times— from 144 in 2013 to 381 in 2023.

· India's share in total global patents granted increased over 2X to reach 3.8% in 2023 from 1.7% the previous year.

India Deep dive - Patent Filing & Grant Trends - FY24 · India saw over 90,000 patents filed in FY24 — marking its seventh consecutive year. · An all-time high of more than 100,000 patents were granted in FY24, a 3X increase over the previous year. · In FY24, Indian resident filers accounted for over 55% of total filings, up from 52.3% in FY23, marking a 19% year-on-year increase. · Educational institutions and SMEs emerged as key contributors to this growth. AI Emerges as the Leading Technology in India’s IP Landscape (2010–2025)

· Between 2010 and 2025, over 86,000 AI-related patents were filed. · Accounting for more than 25% of all technology patents in the country. · The number of AI patents filed between 2021 and 2025 was seven times higher than those filed between 2010 and 2015. · 63% of these AI patents originated in India, while 17% were first filed in the United States. · Machine Learning (ML) remains the most widely used technique within AI patents, comprising over 55% of the total AI filings.

· Generative AI (GenAI) is emerging as a major driver of innovation, accounting for 50% of all ML-related patents. · GenAI accounts for just 6% of total AI patents globally, it represents 28% of India’s AI patent filings—positioning the country among the top five globally in this domain. · Functional applications such as Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing dominate, contributing to over 90% of India’s AI patent portfolio. · Sectorally, transportation leads in AI innovation, accounting for more than 70% of all AI-related filings. Challenges