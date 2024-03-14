India, US, South Korea explore cooperation in tech sector including AI

Ways to bolster cooperation in areas of semiconductor supply chains, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, critical minerals and production of military hardware figured prominently at a trilateral dialogue among India, the US and South Korea.

According to a readout by the US, the meeting in Seoul was the first such trilateral dialogue among the three nations.

The meeting committed to coordinate measures to protect sensitive technologies and build trusted technology ecosystems in the region and globally, the US embassy said on the meeting held this week.

"In this first trilateral technology meeting, the United States, Republic of Korea, and India discussed opportunities to cooperate on semiconductor supply chains, telecommunications and digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, quantum, space, advanced materials, clean energy and critical minerals," it said.



The meeting also deliberated on possible cooperation in defence industrial development and production, biotechnology, including active pharmaceutical supply chains, the embassy said.

It said the three sides committed to expand cooperation on critical and emerging technologies in support of shared economic national security interests, including spurring innovation and economic growth and delivering technology solutions for the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian team at the meeting was led by Joint Secretary at the National Security Council Secretariat, Lekhan Thakkar.

Senior director Tarun Chhabra of the US National Security Council and Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology Seth Center of the US State Department headed the American team.

The South Korean delegation was led by Deputy National Security Advisor Wang Yunjong of the ROK National Security Office.