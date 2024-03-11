Gautam Adani, Qualcomm CEO discuss artificial intellgence, semiconductors

Adani Data Networks is looking at solutions to deploy a 5G network in the 26GH band (Photo: Bloomberg)

Chip giant Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano R Amon and billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday discussed role of AI, semiconductors and edge appliances across markets in the fast changing global technology space.

The two leaders met in Mumbai on Monday morning to discuss India's potential around semiconductors, AI and mobility, according to a social media post by Adani.

While Qualcomm is big on designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products, Adani group had in 2022 bought a small quantity of fifth generation or 5G spectrum for private captive network deployment in ports, logistics and power generation among others. Adani is also building data centres at multiple locations.

"Great meeting with Qualcomm CEO @cristianoamon & his leaders! Inspiring to hear his vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential!," Adani said in a post on X.

Amon is expected to inaugurate a Rs 177.3 crore new design centre at Ramanujan IT City in Chennai on March 14. The new centre, which specialises in wireless connectivity solutions with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies, is expected to create jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals in Chennai.

Adani Data Networks is looking at solutions to deploy a 5G network in the 26GH band.

No details of any planned partnership was indicated in the post.

Semiconductor industry in India is in its nascent stage and the government is keen to combine unparalleled design capabilities with $10 billion of incentives to draw manufacturers to set up new fabs and units that will cut dominance of Taiwan, South Korea and China.

Manufacturers are being drawn to set up new fabs (semiconductor fabrication plants) to make chips that are an essential component of electronic devices, and are used in automobiles to computers, mobile phones and even washing machines.

The Cabinet recently approved proposals to set up three semiconductor plants, including a mega fab by Tata Group, at a cumulative investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp at Dholera's special industrial region in Gujarat. The plant will have the capacity to produce 50,000 wafers per month and involve an investment of Rs 91,000 crore.

The government has also approved a proposal by Tatas to build a greenfield semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam. The facility will be built with an investment outlay of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.