70% of APAC occupiers plan to expand warehousing portfolio in India: Report

APAC occupiers see India as a resilient logistics destination, driven by supply chain diversification, ESG focus, and infrastructure growth, says CBRE report

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility
India’s logistics sector is undergoing a transformational growth phase, fuelled by robust macroeconomic fundamentals. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Nearly 70 per cent of Asia Pacific (APAC) occupiers plan to expand their warehousing footprint in India over the next two years, according to a report by CBRE, a real estate consultancy firm.
 
This growing interest reflects the broader shift towards supply chain diversification, as companies aim to reduce dependency on single-market strategies, the report noted.
 
Despite near-term uncertainties, the country remains a preferred destination for both global and domestic corporates.
 
The sector is anticipating strong demand in South-East Asia and India across diverse segments, including third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce, engineering and manufacturing (E&M), auto & auto ancillary, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).
 
Larger deals and modern facilities signal occupiers’ shift towards future-proof, compliant, and ESG-aligned warehousing, painting a promising picture of the sector’s forward momentum.
 
Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer-India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “India’s logistics sector is undergoing a transformational growth phase, fuelled by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, accelerated infrastructure development, and a maturing occupier ecosystem that is increasingly focused on scalability, efficiency, and sustainability.”
 
The sector is showing strong confidence in India’s market potential, with more than 80 per cent of India-based occupiers (both Indian and global firms with operations in India) planning to expand their warehousing portfolios over the next two years.
 
Meanwhile, nearly 90 per cent of India-based respondents expressed an intention to expand their logistics footprint over the next two to five years.
 
The I&L sector is charting strong growth, driven by institutional capital, supportive regulatory reforms, and strategic penetration into tier-II and tier-III cities. This upward trajectory is reinforced by the rise of the 3PL segment, increased outsourcing, and a growing focus on sustainability and compliance.
 
“The insights from our survey reaffirm India’s position as the most preferred logistics destination in the region. With resilient demand drivers, growing institutional participation, and future-ready infrastructure, the long-term growth trajectory for India’s logistics sector remains exceptionally strong,” Magazine added. 
 

Topics :warehouseWarehousing sectorWarehousingApac

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

