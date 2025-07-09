70% of APAC occupiers plan to expand warehousing portfolio in India: Report

Nearly 70 per cent of Asia Pacific (APAC) occupiers plan to expand their warehousing footprint in India over the next two years, according to a report by CBRE, a real estate consultancy firm.

This growing interest reflects the broader shift towards supply chain diversification, as companies aim to reduce dependency on single-market strategies, the report noted.

Despite near-term uncertainties, the country remains a preferred destination for both global and domestic corporates.

The sector is anticipating strong demand in South-East Asia and India across diverse segments, including third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce, engineering and manufacturing (E&M), auto & auto ancillary, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).