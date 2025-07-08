Premiumisation to drive ARPU growth for all telecom operators in Q1

Analysts expect a sequential uptick in Average Revenue Per User (Arpu) in the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of FY26 for all telecom operators.

All three telcos are likely to continue benefiting from the ongoing trend of premiumization, where the shift from 4G to 5G remains strong, along with higher service usage by customers, according to a note by Axis Capital. “Overall, Jio will see the fastest quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth, at 3 per cent, followed by Bharti India mobile at 1.6 per cent, while Vodafone Idea is expected to remain flat QoQ,” the note stated.

Referring to the premiumization shift, Centrum Institutional Research noted that the three private sector telecom operators are expected to report a 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in Arpu.

“Telcos are enjoying higher pricing power as usage of services has grown exponentially—minutes/data usage has a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 per cent/37 per cent over FY17–25. The average time subscribers spend per day on mobile is over 3 hours,” said ICICI Securities in its note. Historically, pricing power was hindered by the rise in competitive intensity from new entrants. ICICI Securities expects industry Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) to rise by a CAGR of 9.8 per cent over FY25-FY30, while telecom operators’ market shares are likely to remain broadly stable. Subscription numbers are set to grow at 2 per cent per annum, it added.