White-collar hiring stays steady in May, AI/ML and senior roles in demand

Hiring in India’s white-collar job market held firm in May, with the Naukri JobSpeak Index ticking up slightly to 2,807 points, just above the 2,799 points recorded a year ago. Though overall activity was stable, the data revealed distinct surges in specific sectors and job categories, particularly in artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and senior-level hiring.

AI/ML hiring racing across metro cities

Riding on last year’s momentum, AI/ML roles registered a sharp 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in May. Demand expanded aggressively in metro cities: Delhi-NCR led growth with a 35 per cent surge, followed closely by Chennai (34 per cent) and Kolkata (33 per cent).

Hiring demand extended through experience brackets with mid-to-senior professionals particularly in the 13–16 years cohort seeing an increase of 36 per cent. Entry-level roles weren’t left behind either, showing a robust 22 per cent rise. Non-tech sectors drive fresher hiring Overall fresher hiring stayed flat in May. However, non-IT sectors emerged as key growth pockets. Insurance led the way with a 26 per cent rise in fresher hiring, followed by real estate (12 per cent). BPO/ITES (5 per cent) and hospitality (4 per cent) also registered modest increases, highlighting a shift in entry-level demand beyond traditional tech domains.

Senior professionals remain in high demand Professionals with 16 or more years of experience continued to be in demand, with this segment witnessing a 6 per cent increase in hiring in May. This trend persisted across both metropolitan and emerging cities. Among the top metros, Hyderabad (16 per cent) and Kolkata (13 per cent) led the growth, while Kochi (23 per cent) and Ahmedabad (13 per cent) saw the highest demand among non-metros. Oil and gas (21 per cent) and real estate (17 per cent) were the top contributors by industry. Unicorns power urban hiring momentum India’s unicorns continued their hiring spree, posting a 19 per cent Y-o-Y growth in May. Metros powered this trend as Delhi-NCR recorded a 29 per cent spike, followed by Hyderabad (27 per cent) and Bengaluru (12 per cent). The bulk of unicorn hiring was concentrated in banking and financial services (29 per cent) and internet/ecommerce (18 per cent).