Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 bn via block deal

Singtel on Friday sold Bharti Airtel shares worth $1.54 billion (₹** crore) through a scheduled block deal, reducing its stake in the telecom major by 1.2 per cent.

Offloading 71 million Airtel shares at ₹1,814 per share, Singtel’s holding in Bharti Airtel has now dropped to 28.3 per cent, down from 29.5 per cent earlier. Executed via its wholly owned subsidiary, Pastel Ltd, the sale was oversubscribed. The transaction was priced at a 2.85 per cent discount to Airtel’s closing stock price on Thursday.

In an exchange filing, the Singapore-headquartered telecom operator said the sale was part of its active capital management strategy aimed at optimising its asset portfolio and delivering sustainable shareholder returns.

It added that it has been working with Bharti Enterprises to equalise its effective stake in Airtel over the medium term.

“This transaction allows us to crystallise value at an attractive valuation while remaining a significant shareholder of Airtel,” said Arthur Lang, Singtel’s Group Chief Financial Officer.

Singtel holds a direct 8.3 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel through its affiliate, Pastel Ltd. However, its cumulative holding is higher owing to its 49.44 per cent stake in Bharti Telecom Ltd (BTL), the primary promoter entity of Airtel. BTL itself owns 40.47 per cent of Airtel, while the Mittal family holds a 2.47 per cent direct stake through another promoter entity, Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL).

Bharti Airtel shares closed at ₹1,814.35 on the BSE on Friday, down 2.8 per cent from the previous close.

Friday’s sale marks the first major stake change for Singtel since March 2024, when it sold a 0.8 per cent stake (49 million shares) in Airtel to US-based investment firm GQG Partners for $711 million. SBI Pension, SBI Life, and ICICI Prudential were among the prominent domestic buyers.

Prior to that, in November 2022, Pastel had offloaded a 1.59 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for ₹7,261 crore via an open market transaction. Three months earlier, in August 2022, Singtel had sold a 3.3 per cent stake in Airtel to BTL for ₹12,895 crore ($1.6 billion).

This latest block deal is also the first major ownership change in Airtel since February 2025, when ICIL sold a 0.84 per cent stake by offloading 5.11 crore shares for ₹8,485.11 crore. That block deal saw BTL anchor the transaction by acquiring 1.2 crore shares, or 24 per cent of ICIL’s sale.