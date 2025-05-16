Home / Industry / News / Route One Fund trims IndusInd Bank stake by 0.65%, raises ₹386 cr

Route One Fund trims IndusInd Bank stake by 0.65%, raises ₹386 cr

US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I LP sells over 5 million shares of IndusInd Bank for ₹386 crore, cutting its holding to just above 1 per cent

IndusInd Bank
Meanwhile, the promoter group held a 15.83 per cent stake in the bank.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I LP on Friday divested a 0.65 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank. The hedge fund sold just over 5 million shares at ₹765.7 apiece, raising ₹386 crore, according to data from the stock exchanges.
 
At the end of the March 2025 quarter, Route One held a 1.73 per cent stake in the troubled lender. Following Friday’s divestment, the hedge fund will retain a little over 1 per cent stake in the bank.
 
As per the latest data, Category I Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) held a 28.46 per cent stake in the bank as of March 2025. Among other major shareholders, mutual funds held a 27.55 per cent stake, while insurance companies held 7.43 per cent — with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) alone holding 5 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, the promoter group held a 15.83 per cent stake in the bank. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Singtel offloads 1.2% direct stake in Airtel for $1.5 bn via block deal

GJC calls on gem traders to stop business with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

NCLT to hear Ireda's plea seeking insolvency against Gensol Engineering

Piyush Goyal to review request for extension of QCO deadline for appliances

Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

Topics :IndusInd BankFPI holdingsMutual Funds

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story