India's civil nuclear programme advances as PFBR turns critical: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India had taken a major step in its civil nuclear programme, announcing that the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam has attained criticality.

“Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme,” Modi said in a post on X.

“The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality,” he added.

Describing the development as a technological milestone, the Prime Minister said, “This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise. It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme.”

“A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers,” he said. (embed) The PFBR, a 500 MWe reactor located in Kalpakkam, has been designed and built indigenously by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), with contributions from over 200 Indian industries, including MSMEs. The government had approved the creation of BHAVINI in 2003 to construct and operate advanced nuclear reactors. Once fully commissioned, India will become only the second country after Russia to operate a commercial fast breeder reactor. The fast breeder reactor uses uranium-plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) fuel and is designed to generate more fissile material than it consumes. It also plays a key role in India’s three-stage nuclear programme by enabling the use of thorium, eventually producing uranium-233 for future energy generation.