Indian hospitality chains eye global expansion, Leela is the latest

With Indians travelling the globe more than ever, Indian hospitality chains are following suit. From West Asia to the United Kingdom, Indian hotel brands are spreading their wings.

Last week, luxury hotel chain Leela Places, Hotels and Resorts announced its global debut after it received board approval to sign binding agreements to acquire a 25 per cent stake in a luxury beachfront resort at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

“This aligns with our long-term strategy to expand the Leela brand globally and diversify our revenue stream, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable value creation,” the management said while making the announcement.

While this was Leela’s global debut, several Indian hospitality chains have announced their global foray in the recent past. “A lot more Indians are now travelling internationally and it is only natural for Indian brands to follow these patrons. Apart from that, global presence will also help these brands, which are mostly in the luxury space, to acquire a larger share of high-spending international guests,” said an analyst tracking the hospitality sector, who did not wish to be named. The Bengaluru-headquartered Royal Orchid Hotels is exploring locations in The Maldives and in some of the South East Asian countries for international growth even as it looks to expand its existing overseas presence in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

“We are expanding where we are existing. But of course, we are open to other nearby locations. We’ll definitely look at Maldives and the Middle East. Southeast Asia, we’ll definitely look at,” Chander K Baljee, chairman and managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels, told Business Standard recently. Earlier this year, Taj Hotels’ parent Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) entered the African market, with the launch of three luxury lodges at Kruger National Park. The company, which is expanding internationally on a capital light model and only with the Taj brand, is on track to open doors of a 126-key Taj property in Frankfurt in the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26).

Internationally, ten new properties are in the pipeline, which will include two offerings in Bahrain in three years and two in Saudi Arabia in the next three-four years. IHCL currently has 28 properties, including in New York, the United Kingdom, and the Maldives, which contributed to nearly 20 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenues in FY25. Indian luxury giant Oberoi Hotels, too, has mapped out an extensive international expansion, including the much awaited 21-key Oberoi-branded property set to open in Mayfair in central London in 2028. With 497 international keys under the Oberoi brand, the company is looking at adding 290 keys to this portfolio by 2028, including two floating boat hotels of seven keys each, a Nile cruiser of 25 keys. The London property will be owned by Oberoi parent East India Hotels, while the rest will be run through management contracts.