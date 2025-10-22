Only joint secretaries, DIGs can issue notices to social media firms

The government has amended the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, to ensure that notices sent to social media and internet intermediaries can now be issued only by senior officers not below the rank of a joint secretary or a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

In the amendment to the IT Rules, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said that any intimation sent to social media and internet intermediaries under Rule 3(1)(d) must now clearly specify “the legal basis and statutory provisions” for the content being flagged.

The amendment will take effect from November 15. Any notices sent to social media or internet intermediaries after that date must also contain a detailed explanation, rationale, and reasons describing the “nature of the unlawful act” committed by the user whose content is being flagged.

Higher accountability and transparency Under Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, intermediaries are required to remove unlawful content whenever such information is flagged to them either through a court order or a notification by the appropriate government authority. “The accountability of the government increases with this change. We will be giving a reasoned intimation whenever any such order is passed. The order will be passed at a fairly senior level,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister, on Wednesday. Further, as per the amended IT Rules, all such intimations issued to social media and internet intermediaries under Rule 3(1)(d) will be subject to a monthly review chaired by either the secretary to the Home Ministry or the IT Ministry, according to a senior government official.