Home / Industry / News / Indian IT investing $1 bn in US talent as H-1B fee hike looms: Nasscom

Indian IT investing $1 bn in US talent as H-1B fee hike looms: Nasscom

Nasscom says $100,000 H-1B visa fee from 2026 will have a limited effect as Indian IT firms invest $1 bn in US upskilling and local hiring, reducing dependence on visas

IT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control
Over the years, Indian and India-centric companies operating in the US have steadily reduced their reliance on H-1B visas.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian IT services industry is spending more than $1 billion on local upskilling and hiring in the United States, with the number of local hires rising sharply, industry body Nasscom said in a statement.
 
Nasscom also noted that a clarification from the White House on the recent proclamation introducing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications has eased concerns. The clarification has helped address ambiguity surrounding eligibility and timelines, alleviating uncertainty for H-1B holders currently outside the US.
 
Marginal impact from H-1B fee hike 
According to Nasscom, the industry’s decreasing dependence on H-1B visas means the fee hike will have only a limited impact. “As per available data, H-1B issued to the leading India and India-centric companies has decreased from 14,792 in 2015 to 10,162 in 2024. H-1B workers for the top 10 Indian and India-centric companies are less than 1 per cent of their entire employee base. Given this trajectory, we anticipate only a marginal impact for the sector,” Nasscom said.
 
The fee will be applicable from 2026 onwards, giving companies time to further enhance local skilling programmes and accelerate hiring in the US. 
 
Shift from visa dependence to local hiring 
Over the years, Indian and India-centric companies operating in the US have steadily reduced their reliance on H-1B visas and significantly increased local hiring. H-1B is a high-skilled worker mobility programme and a non-immigrant visa aimed at bridging critical skills gaps in the US workforce. Salaries for H-1B workers are at par with those of local hires, and these workers represent only a fraction of the overall US labour force. 
 
Predictable mobility key to innovation 
Nasscom has consistently advocated for stable and predictable frameworks for skilled talent mobility, calling them critical for sustaining national competitiveness. Such frameworks, the body said, have long fuelled US innovation and economic growth. It added that skilled mobility will remain central to enabling businesses to make forward-looking investments, accelerate research, and strengthen the position of nations in the global innovation economy.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India ranks 4th in Apac for real estate capital inflows in H1 2025: Report

GST cut to save investors up to ₹1.5 trn in renewable sector: Pralhad Joshi

Amazon starts sale for Prime members: Top deals on phones, TVs, laptops

Festive demand strong, but overall growth seen muted this year: Cleartrip

India has not significantly advanced its CBAM preparedness, says GTRI

Topics :H-1B VisaNasscomIT IndustryH-1B visas

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story