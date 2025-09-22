Amazon starts sale for Prime members: Top deals on phones, TVs, laptops

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
began on Monday for Prime members and will open for all other shoppers starting
Tuesday. The sale is offering Prime members first access to a range of discounts on electronics, gadgets, and home appliances.
From smartphones and laptops to smart TVs and smartwatches, shoppers can now grab products from top brands at reduced prices, along with exchange offers and additional savings through eligible credit and debit card transactions.
Early access for Prime members
Starting Monday, Prime members can get early access to exciting deals, including popular items like the iPhone 16, smart TVs, and essential home appliances. With bank offers, exchange deals, and limited-time discounts, upgrading your home electronics has become easier and more affordable.
Amazon is offering early-bird access from September 22 for their Prime and Black Friday members, letting them shop 24 hours before the general public. Flipkart will begin its sale on September 23.
The new deals also reflect the reduced GST impact, making products such as TVs, air conditioners, and dishwashers even more attractive for buyers.
Festive session sale: Top laptop, TVs deals
• Up to 45 per cent off on laptops: Shoppers can avail discounts of up to 45 per cent on laptops from Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo. For instance, the Asus Vivobook with Intel Core i5 13th Gen is priced at ₹46,990, down from ₹69,990. The Lenovo Slim 3 with Intel Core i7 13th Gen is also available for ₹57,990. Eligible buyers can opt for up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options.
• Mac Mini (2024) at lowest price: Apple’s Mac Mini featuring the new M4 chip is available at a record low of ₹47,990 with eligible credit card payments, offering savings of over ₹10,000.
• Sony Bravia 2 series TV: The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 50 inches 4K Ultra HD is now available at a price of ₹48,849.
• Samsung Crystal 4K TV: The Samsung 50 inches Crystal 4K Ultra HD TV is now available at a price of ₹45,700.
Top smartphone deals
• iPhone 15 under ₹50,000: Launched at ₹79,900 in 2023, the iPhone 15 is now priced at ₹46,999 during the sale, with an extra ₹1,250 off on select card transactions. Buyers can also trade in older phones for additional savings.
• Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal: The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available at a net price of ₹71,999, down from ₹1,34,999. Additional bank or coupon discounts and exchange offers can further reduce the price.
Best buys under ₹40,000:
• OnePlus 13R: ₹37,999; ₹35,749 with bank discount
• Oppo Reno 14: ₹37,998; effective price ₹30,999 with bank discount
• OnePlus Nord 5: ₹30,499; effective ₹28,499 with bank discount
• iQOO Neo 10R 5G: ₹28,998.
• OnePlus Nord CE 5: ₹25,499.
• Oppo K13: ₹16,675; effective ₹14,999 with bank discount
Deals extend to a wide range of electronics and accessories, including Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops, iPads, boAt soundbars, Fujifilm Instax Mini film rolls, and Philips grooming products.
Who can shop the deals?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 begins at 12 am IST on September 22 for Prime members, giving them early access to key deals. For all Indian shoppers, the sale begins on September 23. Discounts are available across smartphones, laptops, accessories, home appliances, Amazon devices, and more.