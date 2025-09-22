Amazon starts sale for Prime members: Top deals on phones, TVs, laptops

Starting Monday, Prime members can get early access to exciting deals, including popular items like the iPhone 16, smart TVs, and essential home appliances. With bank offers, exchange deals, and limited-time discounts, upgrading your home electronics has become easier and more affordable.

Amazon is offering early-bird access from September 22 for their Prime and Black Friday members, letting them shop 24 hours before the general public. Flipkart will begin its sale on September 23.

The new deals also reflect the reduced GST impact, making products such as TVs, air conditioners, and dishwashers even more attractive for buyers.

Festive session sale: Top laptop, TVs deals

• Up to 45 per cent off on laptops: Shoppers can avail discounts of up to 45 per cent on laptops from Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo. For instance, the Asus Vivobook with Intel Core i5 13th Gen is priced at ₹46,990, down from ₹69,990. The Lenovo Slim 3 with Intel Core i7 13th Gen is also available for ₹57,990. Eligible buyers can opt for up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options.