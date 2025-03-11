Indian pharmaceutical exports ranked 11th globally in 2023: Anupriya Patel

Indian pharmaceutical exports ranked 11th globally in value terms in 2023 and accounted for 3 per cent of the total pharmaceutical exports, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers gave the information in a written reply to the House, citing a secondary market research analysis published by Bain and Company this year.

Replying to a query on whether the quality of Indian pharmaceutical products has often been questioned in some global markets, the minister said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have taken several measures to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of medicines.

To another question, Patel said the mobile app of National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Policy (NPPP), Pharma Sahi Daam (PSD) provides brand name, composition, ceiling price and maximum retail price of drugs for consumer benefit and transparency.

She said the entire procedure of price fixation in accordance with extant policy is available in the public domain, ensuring transparency and accountability, and no change in this regard is under consideration.