Home / Industry / News / To avoid 2022 crisis, Indian Railways ferries more coal for electricity

To avoid 2022 crisis, Indian Railways ferries more coal for electricity

Imported thermal coal freight also sees higher volumes amid railways plan to avert 2022 crisis

Shreya JaiDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Premium
To avoid 2022 crisis, Indian Railways ferries more coal for electricity

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Indian Railways looks to avert the crisis like last summer, preparations are under way to stock up coal at thermal power plants. Much like February and March, thermal coal movement in April was 5 per cent higher than the previous year, data from the Ministry of Railways shows.
While India prepares for a hot summer this year, 48.23 million tonnes (mt) of coal for thermal power plants was ferried by Indian Railways in April.
The national transporter also moved about 500,000 tonnes--18.4 per cent-- more imported coal for power plants this April than it had done last year. The originating freight volumes from Southern and Western Railway zones saw a growth of 121 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants

Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh

Coal pensioners protest in capital, demand review of pension scheme

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

Railway freight rises 3.5% in Feb; thermal coal volumes increase 8%

Coal India net profit rises 62% to record Rs 28,125 crore in FY23

One-third of annual exploration projects are for critical minerals: GSI

Realtors closed 87 land deals totalling 1,862 acre in FY23: Anarock

Irdai proposes to tighten norms for media campaigns by insurance cos

AC sales dip 15% in April as temperature falls; expected to recover in May

Topics :thermal coal Indian RailwaysRailway Ministry

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story