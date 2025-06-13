Nearly 80% of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media: Meta

Meta underscores how significantly these platforms are influencing purchasing decisions across the country. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are no longer just hubs for trend-watching—they have become crucial tools for discovering new products in India. A recent study commissioned byunderscores how significantly these platforms are influencing purchasing decisions across the country.

According to the findings, millions of Indian consumers rely on influencers, short-form video content, and promotional messages to evaluate product worthiness before making a purchase.

Shoppers go online first

The study, conducted by market intelligence firm GWI, surveyed 2,548 internet users in India aged 16 to 64. It found that nearly 80 per cent of Indian shoppers discover new products via social media. Of those, a staggering 98 per cent come across them on Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Increasingly, consumers are researching products online before heading to stores, shifting the point of influence from in-store displays to digital channels. “Indian shoppers today are social-first, mobile-first and video-first, irrespective of whether the purchase happens offline or online,” said Meghna Apparao, Director of E-commerce and Retail at Meta India. ALSO READ: Meta seals $14.3 billion Scale AI deal, hires its CEO Alexandr Wang With the rise of Reels, messaging apps, and influencer-led content, Meta’s platforms have become essential for brands aiming to reach Indian audiences. Short videos and influencers drive buying decisions Short-form videos—especially those lasting two to three minutes—are proving highly influential. The study found that about one in three buyers decide whether to buy a product based on brand videos viewed on social media. This impact is even more pronounced in the luxury segment.