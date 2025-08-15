Indian tablet PC market grows 20% in Q2; Apple leads with 30% share

India tablet PC market grew 20 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, with Apple cornering almost one-third market share, CyberMedia Research said in a report.

According to the CyberMedia Research (CMR) Tablet PC India Market latest report, Apple's iPad supplies in the Indian market grew 10 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter.

"Apple maintained the leading position in India's tablet market in Q2 2025, with a market share of 30 per cent supported by a 78 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10 per cent year-on-year growth.

"This performance was driven by strong demand for the newly launched iPad 11 Series, which accounted for 70 per cent of Apple's total shipments during the quarter, alongside improved availability across both online and offline channels," the report said.

Samsung followed Apple as its supplies grew by 15 per cent year-on-year, clocking 27 per cent market share during the reported quarter. "The company's broad portfolio enabled it to sustain performance across both affordable and enterprise segments. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G was the primary contributor, representing 81 per cent of Samsung's tablet shipments during the quarter," the report said. Lenovo's market share remained flat at 16 per cent year-on-year, despite an 18 per cent growth in tablet PC supplies to the Indian market. Xiaomi and OnePlus registered high growth of 81 per cent and 95 per cent, clocking 15 per cent and 6 per cent market share, respectively.