Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

As companies expand operations and new players enter the market, the quick commerce industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, with the workforce projected to reach nearly five lakh by 2025 year-end, as per the data shared by TeamLease. However, while the industry promises rapid employment growth, questions remain about the sustainability of gig jobs, benefits, and long-term viability.

Q-Comm Gig Workforce

Estimated Workers: 300,000 - 400,000

Dark store workers & delivery partners ratio: 1:3

Annual Growth Rate (FY23-FY24): 73% (vs 14% for broader e-commerce)

Projected Hiring Growth (CY25): 60%

Estimated Growth (CY25): 500,000

Top 3 Market Players

Total Employment: Nearly 3,00,000

Dark Store Workers: 60,000 - 70,000

Delivery Partners: 250,000 - 300,000

Q-Comm Workers' Earnings

Delivery Partners:

Metro Cities: Rs 18,000 - Rs 23,000/month (Rs 216,000 - Rs 276,000/year)

Non-Metro Cities: Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000/month (Rs 180,000 - Rs 240,000/year)

Dark Store Workers: Rs 12,000 - Rs 18,000/month (Rs 144,000 - Rs 216,000/year)

Additional Earnings & Incentives

Incentives: Rs 2,000 - Rs 5,000/month

Festive Bonus: Lump sum during peak seasons

Attendance Bonus: Rs 500 - Rs 1,500/month

Retention Bonus: Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000 for long-term commitment

Performance Bonus: Based on order volume & ratings

Boarding & Lodging Allowance: For migrant workers

Deductions

Statutory deductions

No penalties per se

Source: TeamLease