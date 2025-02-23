Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends

While the industry promises rapid employment growth, questions remain about the sustainability of gig jobs, benefits, and long-term viability

Photo: Shutterstock
Udisha Srivastav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
As companies expand operations and new players enter the market, the quick commerce industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, with the workforce projected to reach nearly five lakh by 2025 year-end, as per the data shared by TeamLease. However, while the industry promises rapid employment growth, questions remain about the sustainability of gig jobs, benefits, and long-term viability.
 
Q-Comm Gig Workforce
 
Estimated Workers: 300,000 - 400,000
 
Dark store workers & delivery partners ratio: 1:3
 
Annual Growth Rate (FY23-FY24): 73% (vs 14% for broader e-commerce)
 
Projected Hiring Growth (CY25): 60%

Estimated Growth (CY25): 500,000
 
Top 3 Market Players
 
Total Employment: Nearly 3,00,000
 
Dark Store Workers: 60,000 - 70,000
 
Delivery Partners: 250,000 - 300,000
 
Q-Comm Workers' Earnings
 
Delivery Partners: 
 
Metro Cities: Rs 18,000 - Rs 23,000/month (Rs 216,000 - Rs 276,000/year)
 
Non-Metro Cities: Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000/month (Rs 180,000 - Rs 240,000/year)
 
Dark Store Workers: Rs 12,000 - Rs 18,000/month (Rs 144,000 - Rs 216,000/year)
 
Additional Earnings & Incentives 
 
Incentives: Rs 2,000 - Rs 5,000/month
 
Festive Bonus: Lump sum during peak seasons
 
Attendance Bonus: Rs 500 - Rs 1,500/month
 
Retention Bonus: Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000 for long-term commitment
 
Performance Bonus: Based on order volume & ratings
 
Boarding & Lodging Allowance: For migrant workers
 
Deductions
 
Statutory deductions
 
No penalties per se 
 
Source: TeamLease
E-commerce sellersE-commerce firms

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

