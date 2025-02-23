Inside India's quick commerce boom: Earnings, growth & gig workforce trends
While the industry promises rapid employment growth, questions remain about the sustainability of gig jobs, benefits, and long-term viabilityUdisha Srivastav Delhi
As companies expand operations and new players enter the market, the quick commerce industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, with the workforce projected to reach nearly five lakh by 2025 year-end, as per the data shared by TeamLease. However, while the industry promises rapid employment growth, questions remain about the sustainability of gig jobs, benefits, and long-term viability.
Q-Comm Gig Workforce
Estimated Workers: 300,000 - 400,000
Dark store workers & delivery partners ratio: 1:3
Annual Growth Rate (FY23-FY24): 73% (vs 14% for broader e-commerce)
Projected Hiring Growth (CY25): 60%
Estimated Growth (CY25): 500,000
Top 3 Market Players
Total Employment: Nearly 3,00,000
Dark Store Workers: 60,000 - 70,000
Delivery Partners: 250,000 - 300,000
Q-Comm Workers' Earnings
Delivery Partners:
Metro Cities: Rs 18,000 - Rs 23,000/month (Rs 216,000 - Rs 276,000/year)
Non-Metro Cities: Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000/month (Rs 180,000 - Rs 240,000/year)
Dark Store Workers: Rs 12,000 - Rs 18,000/month (Rs 144,000 - Rs 216,000/year)
Additional Earnings & Incentives
Incentives: Rs 2,000 - Rs 5,000/month
Festive Bonus: Lump sum during peak seasons
Attendance Bonus: Rs 500 - Rs 1,500/month
Retention Bonus: Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000 for long-term commitment
Performance Bonus: Based on order volume & ratings
Boarding & Lodging Allowance: For migrant workers
Deductions
Statutory deductions
No penalties per se
Source: TeamLease