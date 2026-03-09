India's World Cup triumph creates fresh endorsement pitch for brands

“Varma’s brand value is projected to surge by 50 per cent. His all-format versatility makes him the perfect bridge for national direct-to-consumer brands looking to capture the next generation of Indian fans,” says Nikhil Bardia, head of Mumbai-based RISE Worldwide. The agency manages multiple players from the winning squad, including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Varma. “Combined with his massive Telugu-speaking regional pull, Varma represents a rare blend of selfless on-field maturity and strong market influence,” he adds.

Bandana Chhetri, cofounder of FairPlay Sports, which manages Dube, says there has been a clear spike in brand interest around him after the World Cup. “Over the past few days, we have seen a noticeable increase in conversations with brands across categories. Dube is currently working with a few key partners, and several new collaborations are under discussion,” she says, adding that Dube has always been a strong performer, but tournaments like these provide a global platform.