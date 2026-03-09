Home / Industry / News / India's World Cup triumph creates fresh endorsement pitch for brands

India's World Cup triumph creates fresh endorsement pitch for brands

India's T20 World Cup victory has sparked a surge in endorsement interest for rising cricket stars as brands look beyond legacy icons and tap the next generation of marketable athletes

India become first team to lift 3rd T20 World Cup title
premium
During the entire World Cup, brands kept a close watch on the players with constant fan engagements on social media
Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:09 PM IST
“Sachin Tendulkar carried Indian cricket on his shoulders for 21 years. So it was fitting that we carried him on our shoulders after this win,” a 22-year-old Virat Kohli had said after India lifted the One-Day International World Cup in 2011.
 
Thirteen years later, when India won another World Cup — in the twenty-over format — both Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from the format after playing it for over 15 years. Traditionally, India’s World Cup squads have been loaded with experience, and victories often turn into tributes to the greats of the game.
 
However, India’s win on March 8 on home soil at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was different. From Sanju Samson and Varun Chakaravarthy’s redemption to the rise of Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma, the tournament has laid a fresh pitch for both the sport and brand endorsements.
 
“Varma’s brand value is projected to surge by 50 per cent. His all-format versatility makes him the perfect bridge for national direct-to-consumer brands looking to capture the next generation of Indian fans,” says Nikhil Bardia, head of Mumbai-based RISE Worldwide. The agency manages multiple players from the winning squad, including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Varma. “Combined with his massive Telugu-speaking regional pull, Varma represents a rare blend of selfless on-field maturity and strong market influence,” he adds.
 
Bandana Chhetri, cofounder of FairPlay Sports, which manages Dube, says there has been a clear spike in brand interest around him after the World Cup. “Over the past few days, we have seen a noticeable increase in conversations with brands across categories. Dube is currently working with a few key partners, and several new collaborations are under discussion,” she says, adding that Dube has always been a strong performer, but tournaments like these provide a global platform.
 
Japanese sports performance brand ASICS appointed Dube as its ambassador in February. According to reports, he already endorses eight to 10 brands.
 
Throughout the World Cup, brands kept a close watch on players, with constant fan engagement on social media. Samson’s unbeaten 97 in a virtual knockout against the West Indies made him a brand favourite, with Zomato, Swiggy, Noise, and BookMyShow among the first to congratulate him for the heroic innings.
 
“We are seeing a strong trajectory for players like Samson, whose Player of the Tournament honour has reinforced his standing in Indian cricket, along with the growing fan connect of Varma and Ishan Kishan,” says Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer at JSW Sports.
 
“Major tournament wins often become inflection points for athlete’s brand value. We saw how Jemimah Rodrigues’ performance didn’t just win a World Cup game — it elevated her commercial appeal and sparked interest across multiple brand categories,” he adds.
 
Athlete-led endorsements in India are largely dominated by the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and M S Dhoni. However, experts believe events like these provide brands with a deeper bench of potential ambassadors.
 
“Until these players demonstrate sustained excellence over time, most brand associations with them are likely to remain tactical and short-term rather than long-term bets on legacy. Because in sport, as in branding, greatness is ultimately measured not just by brilliance but by endurance,” observes Samit Sinha, founder and managing partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting.
 
More players emerging does not necessarily mean the brand value of past heroes will decline. According to Sinha, there are all-time greats such as Kohli and Tendulkar, whose association with historic performances and national pride gives them credibility that brands find invaluable.
 
Then there are stars with an extended run of success. Like Bumrah, these players are at the height of their powers — dominant, consistent, and central to the team’s fortunes.
 
“Then there are emerging stars like Abhishek Sharma, Chakaravarthy, and Kishan. They are capable of match-winning performances and carry unmistakable charisma,” Sinha says, adding that the only thing they have yet to establish is longevity.

Topics :cricket world cupendorsementsSports sponsorship

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

