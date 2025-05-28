IndiGo to launch first commercial flights from Navi Mumbai airport

IndiGo is set to become the first airline to commence commercial operations from the much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), developed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

The airline will start with 18 daily departures — totalling 36 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) — to over 15 cities from the first day of operations.

IndiGo’s expansion plans at NMIA

IndiGo plans to ramp up services in phases. By November 2025, it will operate 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international flights. This is expected to grow to over 100 daily departures (200 ATMs) by March 2026. By November 2026, IndiGo aims to operate 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international routes. plans to ramp up services in phases. By November 2025, it will operate 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international flights. This is expected to grow to over 100 daily departures (200 ATMs) by March 2026. By November 2026, IndiGo aims to operate 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international routes.

IndiGo and AAHL — India’s largest private airport operator under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model — announced the milestone in a joint statement. “This partnership will fuel aviation growth in the country, making it a key driver for India to become the third largest aviation economy by 2030,” IndiGo said.

Boost to India’s aviation growth

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, called the move a strategic expansion. “Our alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India's booming aviation sector.”

Elbers said the new operations from NMIA will enhance the customer experience. “The new flights from the brand-new NMIA will elevate the travel experience of our customers while enjoying affordable, on-time hassle-free services on our unparalleled network,” Elbers said.

Echoing this sentiment, Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, said the collaboration will help NMIA become a regional aviation hub. “Together, we are poised to transform travel experience for millions of passengers, providing them both convenience and enhanced travel options. Our collaboration is set to strengthen NMIA’s role as an aviation gateway for the region and for travellers nationally and internationally.”

$2.1 billion NMIA project

The $2.1 billion NMIA project is a landmark initiative designed to ease congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport and position the region as a global transit hub akin to Dubai, London, or Singapore. Local authorities also plan to develop an “aero city” around the airport to generate non-aeronautical revenues.

Both the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the upcoming NMIA are managed by the Adani Group.

International flights by August

NMIA’s lotus-shaped terminal — inspired by India’s national flower — will initially accommodate 20 million passengers annually, with plans to expand to 90 million over the next decade.

Airlines are being advised to plan a phased shift in domestic operations between April and June 2025, with international flights likely to begin by August, according to Bloomberg.