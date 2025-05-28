Tier II cities drive rise in holiday spending, international travel

The number of Indians from tier II cities is rising as more people opt to travel not only to Indian destinations but also abroad. This trend is driven by higher discretionary spending and improved connectivity.

While the volume of travellers from tier I cities remains higher, the growth rate in tier II markets is outpacing it.

While the volume of travellers from tier I cities remains higher, the growth rate in tier II markets is outpacing it.

In a recent joint report, travel firms Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel highlighted that the average budget of Indian travellers has increased by 20 to 50 per cent compared to previous years.

“When we look at demand, whether through website visits or in-store footfalls, tier II cities, in particular, are showing faster growth compared to tier I cities,” said SD Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel, in an interview with Business Standard. “While volumes [of travellers] are still higher in tier-one cities, the growth rate in tier II is significantly faster. This applies not just to domestic travel but also to international destinations.”

Nandakumar added that the company is also actively scaling up its offerings to cater to these markets. Historically, smaller markets have recorded remarkable growth over the last five to ten years, according to Abraham Alapatt, president and group head, marketing, service quality, value-added services and innovation, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel.

“People [travellers] now want a better holiday than last year or compared to their last holidays. Overall, the average spending by travellers has increased by four per cent in 2025 [summer season] on a year-on-year basis,” Alapatt noted.

Both agreed that the summer season’s business, especially in leisure and B2C (business-to-consumer) segments, continues to form a large part of the travel business but is not as dominant as it was a decade ago.

"...10 years back, the travel schedule used to have one big jump in summer and one slightly smaller jump in the Diwali–New Year period. Now, since most travellers (about 85 per cent) have increased their frequency of travel throughout the year, with a combination of long and short vacations, travel has become a year-round phenomenon. The dependence on the two-month summer period has reduced slowly but steadily," said Nandakumar.

Earlier, films used to define or create new travel trends and inspire people to explore fresh destinations. Now, 60 per cent of travellers take inspiration from social media and OTT content, making it a key driver of holiday demand this summer, the report noted. Alapatt explained that the rise in social media use and rapid consumption of OTT content is also fuelling phenomenon-based travel among Indian tourists.

“Among the usual travel trends, the emerging travel segments for this summer were mother–daughter and cousins–siblings segments, senior female solo travellers, and GenS or empty nesters,” he added.

While solo travel has gained popularity among Indian tourists, the report cited that 90 per cent of travellers still prefer to travel with companions. Among new travel formats, 45 per cent of travellers prefer cruise holidays, 35 per cent prefer drivecations, and 20 per cent prefer scenic train journeys.

This summer, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the North East, Rajasthan, Kerala, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep were among the top domestic destinations. Internationally, Europe (led by Switzerland and France), South East Asia, Dubai, Japan, Bhutan and South Korea attracted a large share of Indian holidaymakers.