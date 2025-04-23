Industrial and Warehousing Demand Surges 15% in Q1 2025, led by Delhi NCR

India’s industrial and warehousing sector recorded robust demand of 9 million square feet across the top eight cities in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 — a 15 per cent year-on-year increase — according to a Colliers India report released on Wednesday.

Delhi NCR led this growth, contributing over 3 million square feet of leasing and accounting for approximately 35 per cent of total activity. Chennai followed with around 22 per cent of the overall leasing volume.

The engineering sector emerged as the primary demand driver, accounting for about 25 per cent of leased space during the quarter. The e-commerce sector followed closely, contributing 21 per cent. These two sectors together surpassed the leasing volume of third-party logistics (3PL) players, who typically dominate this market — indicating a broader demand base in the industrial and warehousing segment.

The demand was matched by a significant influx of supply, with approximately 9.4 million square feet of new industrial and warehousing space added in Q1 2025, marking a 16 per cent increase over the same period last year. The near-equilibrium between demand and supply points to a healthy and active market, the report stated.

Large-scale transactions — defined as deals exceeding 200,000 square feet — constituted nearly half of the total quarterly demand, highlighting the expansion strategies of major occupiers, particularly in the e-commerce, engineering, and automobile sectors. Delhi NCR and Chennai dominated these large-sized deals.

“The strong industrial and warehousing space uptake in the first quarter of 2025 was marked by robust demand across diverse occupier sectors. These are healthy signs of overall growth, reflecting broad-based demand which aligns with domestic macro-economic indicators,” said Vijay Ganesh, managing director, industrial and logistics services, Colliers India.