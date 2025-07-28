India's industrial output growth dips to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

Growth in industrial production fell to a ten-month low of 1.5 per cent in June from an upward-revised figure of 1.9 per cent in May due to the high base effect and a decline in the output of the mining and electricity sectors, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

The index of industrial production (IIP) data showed that the output of the mining sector (-8.7 per cent) contracted for the third consecutive month, while the output in the electricity sector (-2.6 per cent) declined for the second month in a row. Output in the manufacturing sector, however, revived to 3.9 per cent from an upward-revised figure of 3.2 per cent in May.

In June 2024, the IIP had grown by 4.93 per cent. For Q1 (April-June) FY26, the IIP stood at 2 per cent, compared to 5.4 per cent in the previous fiscal. ALSO READ: Balancing coverage and affordability in senior citizens' health insurance Earlier this month, government data also showed that output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries remained subdued in June, even as it accelerated to a three-month high of 1.7 per cent year-on-year, compared to a revised 1.2 per cent in May. According to the use-based classification, output in the primary goods (-3 per cent) segment contracted for the third month in a row, and output in the consumer non-durable (-0.4 per cent) segment remained in the contractionary zone for the fifth consecutive month. Output growth in the consumer durables segment accelerated (2.9 per cent) during the month.