Industry accepts quality norms on plywood, MDF after initial resistance

After initial resistance, the plywood and MDF board industry has agreed to implement the mandatory quality control norms as they have recognised the long-term benefits of adhering to high-quality standards, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He said India is introducing modern standards that are often harmonised with prevailing standards in other parts of the world, particularly the developed countries.

India's continuous focus on quality is now recoginsed and appreciated within the country and internationally as well, the minister said.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had introduced quality control orders (QCO) for plywood, MDF boards, and other wooden products to boost domestic manufacturing and cut imports of sub-standard goods.

Due to the opposition of the domestic industry, the implementation of the QCO was extended. These mandatory norms will be for domestic and foreign players.

"Initially a lot of resistance was there from the industry. We held several meetings with them and now finally the industry themselves realised the merit in focusing on high quality standards particularly when they are making that quality," Goyal told PTI.

He said 10-12 days ago, the entire industry representing all the manufacturing across the country met and requested that QCO should be put on these products.

"I think that is the message that is gradually percolating down in more and more sectors that this (QCO) will help India's manufacturing sector to grow," Goyal said.

The government has been working in mission mode to develop a robust quality ecosystem in India, the hallmark being the emphasis on superior and safety compliant products to take the economy to higher echelons of growth and development.

As part of this endeavour, these orders are being rapidly introduced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for critical products impacting consumer safety like electrical accessories, laboratory glassware, hinges, copper products and door fittings.

These QCOs have the right ingredients for strengthening the quality standards of 'Made in India' products, without compromising on the range of goods being made available to the Indian consumer.

This focused approach for restricting the circulation of sub-standard products shall be a crucial driver for establishing India as a manufacturing powerhouse synonymous with best-in-class quality products.

To enforce strong quality standards for enhancing consumer product safety, there is a strong policy focus on implementation of these orders which is in line with the provisions of the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The agreement recognises that countries can take necessary quality control measures to maintain the quality of their exports, protect human, animal or plant life and safeguard the environment.

QCOs are implemented by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) through grant of licence and/or certificate of conformity.

With the notification of QCO, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-BIS certified products are prohibited. The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty up to two years of imprisonment or with fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence which increases to Rs 5 lakh minimum for the second and subsequent offences.