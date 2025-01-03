Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

13 states, UTs among 'achievers' in DPIIT's logistics performance index

The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth

The index aims at enhancing focus on improving logistics performance across states, which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transaction costs. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the 13 states and Union Territories that have been categorised as "achievers" in the logistics index chart 2024, according to a report released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

In 2023 also, 13 states and UTs were in the achievers category.

The other states and UTs in the "achievers" category are Chandigarh, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh  Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, have been categorised as "fast movers" in the report.

Those in the "aspirers" category include Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Ladakh.

The report ranks states on the basis of four key pillars -- Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Services, Operating and Regulatory Environment, and the newly introduced Sustainable Logistics, according to the sixth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2024 report unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The index aims at enhancing focus on improving logistics performance across states, which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transaction costs.

LEADS was conceived on the lines of the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) of the World Bank in 2018. While the LPI relies entirely on perception-based surveys, LEADS incorporates perception and objectivity, thereby enhancing the robustness and comprehensiveness of this exercise.

The report assesses states' performance across the key pillars of Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Services and Operating and Regulatory Environment, and empowers the state/UT governments by providing region-specific insights for informed decision-making and comprehensive growth.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

