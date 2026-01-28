Centre scraps prior approval system for BA/BE studies of low-risk drugs

“CDSCO processes around 4,000 to 4,500 BA/BE study applications every year, and the revised mechanism is expected to significantly reduce procedural delays,” an official in the know said.
How does the reform affect test licences for drug development?
Similarly, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) announced doing away with the requirement of a test licence for the manufacture of small quantities of drugs intended for examination, research or analysis purposes.
“As a result, the industry will no longer be required to seek a test licence and may proceed with pharmaceutical development upon submitting an online intimation to CDSCO, except in the case of high-risk drugs such as cytotoxic, narcotic and psychotropic substances,” the health ministry said in a statement.