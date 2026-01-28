Centre scraps prior approval system for BA/BE studies of low-risk drugs

In a bid to reduce regulatory burden for medicine exporters and clinical research, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified an amendment removing the requirement of prior approvals for low-risk bioavailability or bioequivalence (BA/BE) tests meant to generate data for export purposes.

What are BA/BE studies and why are they important?

BA/BE studies are used in the pharmaceutical industry to demonstrate that a generic drug is therapeutically equivalent to a branded drug, or that a new formulation performs comparably to a standard dose.

What exactly has changed in the approval process?

In a gazette notification amending the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019, this licensing requirement has now been replaced by a simple online intimation to the drug regulator.

“CDSCO processes around 4,000 to 4,500 BA/BE study applications every year, and the revised mechanism is expected to significantly reduce procedural delays,” an official in the know said.

How does the reform affect test licences for drug development?

Similarly, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) announced doing away with the requirement of a test licence for the manufacture of small quantities of drugs intended for examination, research or analysis purposes.