Institutional investments in real estate down 21% in Jul-Sep: Colliers

Institutional investments in real estate declined 21 per cent in July-September period to USD 793.4 million due to lesser inflows in office assets, according to Colliers India.

Institutional inflows stood at USD 1,002.1 million in the year-ago period.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Saturday released the data that showed a sharp fall of 89 per cent in investment in office assets to USD 79.1 million during July-September from USD 694.3 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Funds inflows in mixed-use assets too dipped 73 per cent to USD 27.2 million during July-September period from USD 100.8 million in the year-ago period.

However, the institutional investments in residential properties rose 47 per cent to USD 274.6 million in the third quarter of this calendar year from USD 187 million in the year-ago period.

Industrial & warehousing assets attracted USD 340.3 million during July-September as against mere USD 20 million in the year-ago period.

Investments in alternate assets, which include data centres, student housing, senior housing, holiday homes and life sciences, stood at USD 72.2 million during July-September period as against zero inflows in the year-ago period.

Despite fall in institutional investments in real estate during July-September period, Colliers India data showed that the inflows during January-September were up 27 per cent to USD 4,558.1 million as against USD 3,578.5 million in the year-ago period.

Foreign investments contributed 77 per cent in the total institutional inflows.

Across asset classes, institutional investments in office assets have risen 60 per cent to USD 2,886.9 million during January-September period from USD 1,802.8 million in the year-ago period.

Inflows in housing assets jumped more than two-fold to USD 707.9 million from USD 276.5 million.

Similarly, investments in industrial and warehousing assets jumped more than three-fold to USD 690.6 million in January-September from USD 199.8 million in the year-ago period.

However, inflows in alternate investments fell 42 per cent to USD 230.4 million from USD 398.8 million.

Investments in mixed-use properties plunged 90 per cent to USD 42.3 million from USD 408.8 million.

Retail real estate has not been able to attract any investment during January-September period this year as against USD 491.8 million in the year-ago period.