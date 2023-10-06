Home / Industry / News / Ola launches all-electric on-demand parcel delivery service in Bengaluru

The Ola Parcel service will be available across Bengaluru at prices which will be as low as Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km, Rs 75 for 15 km, and Rs 100 for 20 km

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Ola, the ride-hailing platform, has launched an all-electric on-demand delivery service, Ola Parcel, in Bengaluru. Aimed at electrifying logistic services for India, the company said Ola Parcel will serve as a highly affordable and accessible delivery solution for all.

Starting today, the Ola Parcel service will be available across Bengaluru at prices which will be as low as Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km, Rs 75 for 15 km, and Rs 100 for 20 km.

The service has been introduced as part of Ola’s commitment to offer innovative, affordable, and sustainable solutions to address the evolving mobility and logistics needs of customers. The full-scale rollout of the service will follow in Bengaluru and will be expanded to cities across the country in the coming months.

“Two-wheeler EVs (electric vehicles) will disrupt the logistics ecosystem in India, and Ola’s on-demand delivery service will initiate a paradigm shift in the intra-city logistics industry,” said an Ola spokesperson. “With its robust network of services spanning across ride-hailing, digital commerce, logistics, and EV manufacturing capabilities, Ola is uniquely positioned to effect this transformation swiftly and on a large scale. We are very confident that this collaboration between Ola and Ola Electric will transform the 2W logistics ecosystem in India.”

Ola recently launched its e-bike services in Bengaluru, making everyday travel accessible and affordable for a large number of people. This complements the many initiatives Ola has undertaken in recent months to enhance the ride-hailing experience in India. The company introduced its premium service, Prime Plus, in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai to ensure a seamless commute experience for customers. This service features professional drivers and provides complete ride assurance, eliminating any cancellations or operational issues.

Having started its services in 2011, Ola is the market leader in India and boasts the country's largest ride-hailing network, operating in 200 cities with over 1 million drivers on the platform.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

