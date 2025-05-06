Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Big four accounting firm PwC to lay off about 1,500 employees in US

Big four accounting firm PwC to lay off about 1,500 employees in US

The workforce reduction equates to approximately 2 per cent of our US firm, the spokesperson said

pwc

PwC last month shut operations in nine Sub-Saharan African countries following a strategic review. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Big Four accounting firm PwC is laying off about 1,500 employees in the United States, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. 
The workforce reduction equates to approximately 2 per cent of our US firm, the spokesperson said. 
PwC employs more than 75,000 people in the United States. 
"This was a difficult decision, and we made it with care, thoughtfulness, and a deep awareness of its impact on our people, appreciating that historically low levels of attrition over consecutive years have made it necessary to take this step", PwC said in a statement. 
 

Also Read

PremiumIndusInd Bank

Banks' shares surge on marginally lower than expected hit on net worth

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank up 13% in 3 days as PwC pegs lower impact in derivative biz

Haldiram

Haldiram's attracts two more investors Alpha Wave, IHC after Temasek

Haldiram

Haldirams to sell 10% stake to Temasek in deal valuing firm at $10 bn

IndusInd Bank

PwC may submit report on IndusInd's accounting discrepancies on Mar 28

Last year, Reuters had reported that PwC was considering slashing up to half its financial services auditing staff in China, as a regulatory investigation and an exodus of clients darken business prospects. 
PwC last month shut operations in nine Sub-Saharan African countries following a strategic review. 
KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte make up the Big Four accounting firms. 
In November last year, Reuters had reported that KPMG would lay off less than 4 per cent, or about 330 people, of its audit workforce in the United States.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariff order on foreign movies leaves film industry flummoxed

Hollywood

Donald Trump vows to meet Hollywood on tariff plan that shook industry

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin urges judge to dismiss lawsuit restricting abortion pill access

Labor dept, US department of Labor

US labour dept to end mental health, child care benefits for own staff

Ford Mach-E EV vehicles

Automaker Ford pulls outlook, sees $1.5 billion hit from Trump's tariffs

Topics : PwC US job market US jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Civil Defence DrillsMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon