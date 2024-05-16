Home / Industry / News / International traffic expected to grow faster than domestic in FY25: ICRA

International traffic expected to grow faster than domestic in FY25: ICRA

While the domestic passenger traffic is expected to grow at 8-10 per cent Y-o-Y to 330-340 mn, the international passenger traffic is likely to increase by 10-14 per cent Y-o-Y to 80 mn, it mentioned

Deepak Patel Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 8:18 PM IST
The international passenger traffic to and from India is expected to grow at a faster rate in 2024-25 than the domestic passenger traffic as airlines continue to improve connectivity to newer destinations, according to data released by rating agency ICRA on Thursday.

While the domestic passenger traffic is expected to grow at 8-10 per cent year-on-year to 330-340 million, the international passenger traffic is likely to increase by 10-14 per cent year-on-year to 80 million, it mentioned.

"With a strong pick-up in both leisure and business travel in the domestic segment and the continued uptick in international travel on the back of improving connectivity to newer destinations, the overall air passenger traffic is expected to reach 407-418 million in 2024-25," it stated.

Domestic growth vs international growth over the years


Fiscal year Domestic passenger traffic (in million) YoY increase/decrease (in %)   International passenger traffic (in million) YoY increase/decrease (in %)
FY18 243 18%   65 10%
FY19 275 13%   69 6%
FY20 274 0%   67 -4%
FY21 105 -62%   10 -85%
FY22 167 59%   22 118%
FY23 270 62%   57 157%
FY24 307 13%   70 23%
FY25 (Estimates) 330-340 8-10%   80 10-14%


Source: ICRA

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

