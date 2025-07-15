Telcos complete rollout of SMS headers to identify messages, reduce spam

Domestic telecom operators have successfully implemented the promotional, service-related, transactional, and government communications suffix system on short messaging service (SMS) headers, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The communications suffix system on SMS headers was mandated by the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), following an amendment to the TCCCP Regulation on 12 February.

"This implementation has enhanced transparency and consumer protection, as such categorisation enables subscribers to easily identify the nature of incoming messages, reducing spam, strengthening compliance, and improving overall trust and convenience for users," COAI said.