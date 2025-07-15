Home / Industry / News / Telcos complete rollout of SMS headers to identify messages, reduce spam

Domestic telecom operators implement SMS header system to categorise messages and enhance transparency, reducing spam and increasing consumer trust, says COAI

The new categorisation system was introduced by the government in February this year to stem the growing number of unsolicited and spam messages | Photo: Freepik
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Domestic telecom operators have successfully implemented the promotional, service-related, transactional, and government communications suffix system on short messaging service (SMS) headers, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
 
The communications suffix system on SMS headers was mandated by the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), following an amendment to the TCCCP Regulation on 12 February.
 
“This implementation has enhanced transparency and consumer protection, as such categorisation enables subscribers to easily identify the nature of incoming messages, reducing spam, strengthening compliance, and improving overall trust and convenience for users,” COAI said. 
 
With the completion of the communication suffix system implementation, users can now easily identify and differentiate promotional, service-related, transactional, and government messages, making it easier to spot genuine transactional and service-related messages. This will reduce the likelihood of fraud or scams, COAI added.
 
The new categorisation system was introduced by the government in February this year to stem the growing number of unsolicited and spam messages.
 

Topics :TelcosTelecom industryCOAI

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

