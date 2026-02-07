ISM 2.0 to prioritise chip design, ecosystem partners, talent: Vaishnaw

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will prioritise indigenous chip design, their productisation, attracting ecosystem partners and development of talents, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The minister said the government will continue to work on setting up semiconductor manufacturing plants and target to produce chips as small as 2 nanometer node size.

"In Semicon 2.0, the topmost priority will be design companies. Design companies, design startups who can design a product, take it to the market, become the next Qualcomm from India, hopefully get that huge innovation, that entire energy which is there in our startups into deep tech. That will be a focus area," Vaishnaw said.