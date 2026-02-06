Tax certainty for foreign Cloud service providers to curb disputes: Experts

“The proposed amendment will allay concerns of foreign cloud-service providers regarding their tax implications in India on account of hosting software platform/data on Indian data centres by assuring them that they will not be liable to tax in India up to 2047,” said Himanshu Parekh, partner, KPMG.

Nasscom, in its pre-Budget recommendations, had urged the government to give guidelines to separate standard data-centre hosting services, where Indian companies pay tax on an arm’s length basis, from cases where foreign companies have direct control over their infrastructure. This will give certainty on tax rules, especially around a permanent establishment in India and profit attribution. Meanwhile, a senior official of the finance ministry said foreign companies would be required to file an application with the central government to claim the proposed tax holiday. This is to be under rules yet to be framed under the income-tax law.