On the anvil: Virtual trade corridors to ease digital bottlenecks

According to the commerce ministry, bilateral merchandise trade between India and the EU has shown sustained growth, valued at ₹11.5 trillion in 2024-25, with India exporting roughly ₹6.4 trillion to the EU. The FTA with the EU was announced on January 27.

The IMEC initiative was launched during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023. It is intended to provide a seamless trade route through India, west Asia and Europe. The corridor will connect Indian ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mundra and Kandla in Gujarat with west Asian ports including Fujairah, Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, as well as the Saudi Arabian ports of Dammam, Ras Al Khair and Ghuwaifat. The western leg of the corridor will then extend connectivity to Europe.