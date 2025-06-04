Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Paatal Lok's actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys Rs 10 cr flat in Andheri West

Paatal Lok's actor Jaideep Ahlawat buys Rs 10 cr flat in Andheri West

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in a residential project known as Poorna Apartments.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat along with his wife Jyoti Hooda has purchased an apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration. The transaction was registered in May 2025.
 
According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in a residential project known as Poorna Apartments. The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 217.47 sq.m. (~2,341 sq.ft.). It comes with four car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
 
Jaideep Ahlawat is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films and web series. He gained recognition for his roles in the films Raees (2017) and Raazi (2018). In 2020, he starred as a police officer in the streaming series Paatal Lok, for which he received the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Most recently, he appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Netflix film Jewel Thief (2025).
 
Strategically positioned between Mumbai’s prominent business districts and entertainment zones, Andheri West boasts excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Over the years, Andheri West has evolved into a dynamic commercial and residential destination, featuring a lively blend of modern office complexes, co-working spaces, upscale retail outlets, entertainment centres, and premium residential developments.
 
After a hiatus of five years, the much-anticipated second season of Paatal Lok premiered on Prime Video on January 17, 2025. The gripping crime thriller sees Jaideep Ahlawat reprising his role as the dogged Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, tasked with unraveling a high-profile murder case in the scenic yet mysterious northeast India.
   

Topics : Real Estate

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

