Myntra's End of Reason Sale sees 2X order spike, led by non-metros

E-commerce firm Myntra’s 22nd End of Reason Sale (EORS), which ended on 12 June, saw orders double versus business-as-usual (BAU) levels and reported a 1.3-times rise in new customers over the previous edition. More than half the orders came from non-metro areas, highlighting growing demand beyond major cities. Featuring over 4 million styles from more than 10,000 brands, the event ranked among the season’s largest fashion, beauty and lifestyle sales.

“We’re grateful to the millions of shoppers from across the country, from metros to smaller towns, who made this a truly memorable event,” said Bharath Kumar, Head of Revenue and Growth, Myntra.

Shoppers from Tier 2 and beyond played a crucial role in driving strong shopping sentiment, contributing nearly 60 per cent of the total orders placed. Cities such as Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Panipat, Jalandhar, Gorakhpur, Hisar, Mysore and Udaipur emerged as high-traction hubs, showcasing Myntra’s growing reach in non-metros. Customers from these regions showed high demand for categories such as ethnic wear, wedding collections, beauty essentials and sportswear. There was also a strong uptick in demand for international brands in non-metros, with a four-times spike in customer demand for global beauty brands compared to usual days. Other categories recorded an average three-times growth.

Myntra witnessed strong consumer demand across categories, with several segments reporting multi-fold growth over BAU. Categories such as men’s casual wear, women’s western wear and sports apparel saw an average 1.6× growth in demand. Wearables, in particular, witnessed a 17-times spike, showcasing strong traction for the category. With the ongoing travel season, trolley bags also saw high traction, recording a 2× growth in demand. The home furnishing category similarly witnessed two-times growth during this EORS. Myntra’s Gen Z-focused proposition recorded an 18× growth over BAU during the event, indicating strong shopping sentiment from Gen Z consumers. With over 10,000 styles and more than 500 brands across fashion, beauty, accessories and home, the company’s quick delivery service, M-Now, continued to be a customer favourite in Bengaluru. On the first day of EORS, M-Now saw a 4× spike in orders over BAU, highlighting the growing preference for speed in fashion deliveries.